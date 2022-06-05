White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock welcomed the Modified Racing Series for a sixth time in its history and it was a New Hampshire podium sweep, with Kirk Alexander of Swanzey winning an MRS race for the first time since 2010.
Alexander took the lead from Sunapee native Brian Robie just past the halfway point of the 100-lap event to post the victory — the 32nd MRS win of his career — for the Norm Perry team from Rhode Island. Robie finished second, ahead of Matt Kimball from Antrim.
In the companion Spring Board 100 for Late Models, a caution-plagued affair ended with Derek Gluchaki of North Dartmouth, Mass., in victory lane. Barrington native Alby Ovitt placed third, with Quinten Welch of Groveton in fourth.
No luck at Oswego
In the season-opening race for the ISMA Supermodifieds at New York’s Oswego Speedway, New England drivers were shut out of podium finishes, as three Ohio-based teams garnered the sweep. The event was the first of three 50-lap combination events for the MSS Supers, competing against the best from ISMA.
Trent Stephens surprisingly drove under and past race leader Mike McVetta on a lap 44 restart to claim the $6,000 top prize. McVetta raced unchallenged out front before former NASCAR Cup Series driver Johnny Benson spun in a cloud of smoke in turn three to bring out the final caution of the event, due to motor failure.
Stephens drove under and past McVetta off turn four after the race leader slid up the track. McVetta got back to Stephens’ rear bumper on the final lap, but had to settle for second. Tennessee native Kyle Edwards finished third after leading the early laps.
New England drivers didn’t fare as well. Mike Ordway Jr. of Fremont was making his way to the front after having to start near the back of the 23-car field when he suddenly slowed and exited the race with what he thinks was an electrical issue on lap 34, while running a close seventh.
“That was the best we’ve been here at Oswego in a long time,” Ordway said. “Definitely something to build off of. Hopefully we can come back here in a few weeks and have an even better run.”
Plaistow native Michael Barnes, replacing the newly retired Chris Perley finished fourth in the Vic Miller-owned car, while veteran Russ Wood Sr. of Pelham finished seventh. Ordway finished 16th, with Northfield’s Tim Snyder exiting the race to a 20th-place result.
Chase Locke of Chester had an impressive drive from eighth to second in the 30-lap, 350 Supermodified feature at Oswego. He was unable to make a winning pass on Brian Sobus in the caution-free event, but it was a second straight top-three finish for the teenager.
“It was pretty good for us that we could really pass on the outside,” Locke said. “My car tightened up a lot near the end. I used it up pretty good catching up to the 45. I want to thank my dad, my grandfather, and brother for coming out, and all of my sponsors for helping out.”
Around the tracks
In other New Hampshire racing, a memorable “battle” for the lead over 10 laps in the Star Speedway 350 Supermodified feature between Jeffrey Battle of Westford, Mass., and Maine’s Bobby Timmons III. It ended with Battle scoring the win over Timmons, and Ben Tinker finishing in third.
The Epping track is mourning the loss of track flagman and Racing With Jesus Ministries Chaplain Scottie Frazier, who passed away unexpectedly this weekend at the age of 47. ...
Friday night racing was a wash, as Lee, Claremont and Legion Speedways were all forced to cancel their events. Legion was able to get part of its schedule in Wentworth completed before the rains came. The $15,000-to-win Modified Open at Claremont has been rescheduled for Aug. 12. ...
Derek Griffith of Hudson returned to Super Late Model racing for the first time since his car was destroyed at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in April. After taking the lead from Jesse Love, he was spun into the wall by the California driver, taking both out of the race with significant damage. Kyle Crump was the eventual race winner. ...
The Race of Champions Modified Tour opened its season at Spencer Speedway in New York and hometown driver Mike Leaty took an impressive win, turning faster laps consistently than Matt Hirschman, who finished a distant second in the 25-car field. ...
At Monadnock Speedway in Winchester it was Ben Byrne of Greenfield, Mass., winning a 15-car NHSTRA Modified feature, breaking the winning streak of Tyler Leary, who finished fifth after racing Byrne for the lead during the first half of the 50-lap event. Chris Lindquist took home top honors in the Street Stock feature, with Cole Littlewood, J.D. Stockwell, Owen Zilinski and Chris Sontag also victorious in feature events. ...
The NHRA “New England Nationals” in Epping drew a sold-out crowd on Saturday, with perfect weekend weather. Steve Torrence set a new Top Fuel class track record in qualifying, with a 329.50-mph run down the quarter-mile strip. Matt Hagan recorded a run at 332.51 mph in his Friday Funny Car run for Stewart-Haas Racing. Dallas Glenn was the Pro Stock Division leader heading into Sunday’s Finals.