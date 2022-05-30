Chase Dowling and Stephen Donahue were victorious in the 59th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic headline events, held in front of a near-capacity crowd on Sunday at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vt.
Dowling was the winner of $10,300 in the 100-lap Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series event, the first Modified race held at Barre in over a decade. The 24-year-old Connecticut driver took the lead from Kirk Alexander of Swanzey on lap 52 and he was able to stay ahead of the 25-car field to the end.
“This is huge,” Dowling said. “The history of this place. I was reading some stuff online with the 1960 start. Cris (Michaud track owner) came in and refurbished everything and made a beautiful place out of it. It’s special to get a chance to race a Modified here.”
Anthony Nocella of Woburn, Mass., made his way to a second-place finish, with Matt Hirschman taking third from Ron Williams on lap 96. Alexander rounded out the top five after leading the first half of the event in a new car that has made the veteran New Hampshire driver a factor once again.
“The car was really good early,” he said. “When Chase got to me, the car was getting tighter. Then we got caught up in lapped traffic. All in all, it was a great day. We’re learning this car. Second race out for this car with the Perry family. It’s getting better every race.”
Brian Robie of Sunapee finished ninth, with Matt Kimball of Antrim earning a $500 hard charger bonus with an 11th-place run. Todd Patnode of Swanzey and Alstead's Cory Plummer were both involved in the only crash of the event, and were towed off with finishing positions of 21st and 22nd.
The popular headlining Late Model division had a 125-lap event, and after a rash of cautions during the early laps, in part due to the excessive rubber laid down on the track by the Modifieds, it was Donahue of Graniteville, Vt., taking a popular win, followed by Kyle Pembroke and Derrick O’Donnell of North Haverhill.
Candia’s Jimmy Renfrew was eliminated in a lap 18 crash that sent him climbing the front stretch wall after Erick Chase’s car dropped fluid on the front stretch, causing several cars to crash on lap 18. Gabe Brown ofConway was eliminated in the same incident. Michael MacAskill of Williamstown, Vt., won the 40-lap Flying Tigers feature.
AROUND THE SPEEDWAYS
Weather was a factor in several events this weekend. The much-anticipated $15,000-to-win Modified Open at Claremont has been rescheduled for this Friday night. Monadnock in Winchester, White Mountain in North Woodstock, Legion Speedway in Wentworth and Connecticut's Stafford Motor Speedway were all canceled or postponed.
Claremont held a special Sunday night event, headlined by the first of four NHSTRA Street Stock touring series events, and hometown driver David Greenslit drove from an eighth starting spot to the lead on lap 17 of the 75-lap event, pulling away from Justin Beecher of Billerica, Mass., and Cody Schoolcraft of Claremont on his way to victory.
The next NHSTRA Street Stock event will take place at Hudson Speedway on June 26. Ben Poland of Charlestown won the Late Model Sportsman feature, with Steve Miller Jr. and Craig Smith also scoring victories on Sunday.
On the dirt at Bear Ridge Speedway in Vermont, New Hampshire drivers scored top finishes. The Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) held their season-opening event before a packed house on Saturday night, and Clay Dow of Barnstead took the lead from favorite Chris Donnelly of Piermont as they raced three-wide past Auburn’s Mike Netishen with just a few laps remaining in the 25-lap special event.
“Anytime you can beat Chris Donnelly at Bear Ridge is a good night,” Dow said. “I changed my driving style and backed up the corners a little bit. Slowed myself up to get more drive off (the turns) and it definitely made a difference. I kept working him, and lapped cars definitely helped.”
In the weekly headlining DIRTCar Sportsman 35-lap feature, Matt Lashua of Canaan and Jordan Fornwalt were dead even as they took the white flag, but Fornwalt was able to power off of Turn 2 with outside momentum to hold the race lead and take home the win over Lashua and Todd Buckwald.
On Sunday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vt., New Yorker Matt Tanner beat the Granite State duo of Donnelly and Dow in the second race of the weekend for SCoNE.
The 350 Supermodifieds held an unsanctioned event at Riverside Speedway in Groveton, and it was the dynamic duo from Pelham, Bill Helliwell beating his brother Dave to the finish line.