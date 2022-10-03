Seabrook is known for its seafood, but it is also home to 350 SMAC Supermodified drivers Richard Eaton and Scott Watts Sr. The two drivers shared in the glory of victory on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Groveton as Eaton won the 60-lap season finale and Watts celebrated the season-long championship.
Eaton grabbed the top spot from his front-row starting position, lapping all but six cars during a long green flag stretch that ended with a lap-53 caution. That set up a restart, where P.J. Stergios of Candia nearly made a successful bid for the lead to Eaton’s outside. The Seabrook racer was able to regain the advantage and race to victory.
For Eaton, the win was extra special to finish out his season. He had to rebuild his car two times after crashes, which kept him on the sideline for part of the season. The former Super Late Model racer called the win among his best ever.
“Out of all the wins over the last almost four decades, this one ranks pretty high,” he said. “If a picture is worth a thousand words, then this one sums up my weekend.”
Stergios finished a close second, with Bobby Timmons III, Dave Helliwell of Manchester and Weare’s Kenny White Jr. rounding out the top five. White started the race in 10th after a redraw for positions.
Watts started in position 12 as the previous race winner, and he drove his car to a sixth-place finish, which earned him more than enough points to become the 2022 SMAC champion.
Around the tracks
At Legion Speedway’s season finale, held on a chilly Friday night in Wentworth, in-state drivers took the checkers in all three features.
What do you do when the Sprint Car season is over? Race a Modified, that’s what SCoNE champion Chris Donnelly did. The Piermont racer drove a 602 Dirt Modified to victory, beating Canaan’s Walter Hammond to the finish. Ricky Sanville, also of Canaan, won the Modified Coupes main, while teenager Caiden Herbert of New Hampton showed his versatility, this time by winning the non-wing Micro Sprint feature.
A three-day weekend at Lee USA Speedway lasted into the night on Sunday, with Angelo Belsito taking home top honors in the 75-lap Super Late Model event. Nick Cusack, Joey Doiron, Brandon Barker and Casey Call of Pembroke rounded out the top five.
The 75-lap NHSTRA Modified feature was a memorable one, as Brian Robie of Sunapee used a smart strategy to score the win. Geoff Rollins of Hollis took an early-race lead, trying to lap as many cars as he could, but in the end it left him with a fourth-place finish. Claremont champion Trevor Bleau of Troy finished second.
Third place is what Matthew Kimball achieved after he was mysteriously sent to the rear of the field after another car spun Steve Dickey of Milford out of a top-three position, causing an eight-car crash on lap 43. Kimball drove to the podium finish, making him the 2022 NHSTRA Quest for the Cup champion, while Robie sat in victory lane.
“At the beginning of the race we were just kind of biding our time,” Robie said. “After that little melee on the backstretch, my front bumper was gone. At that point, I was like, ‘Let’s see if we can get to the front and stay there,’ and it all worked out well.
“I thought when T.J. pitted and came back through the field that he might have something. I really wasn’t sure on those restarts, but I kept getting the jump on him there going into turn one.”
In other feature events at Lee over the weekend, Grant Aither of Kingston was victorious in the Street Stock main. Doug Cleveland won his first career NEMA feature after more than 40 years in racing. Ryan Currier of Alstead was declared the Late Model Sportsman winner after Hampstead’s Jimmy Ryder was disqualified in post-race tech. Ricky Bly of Sunapee led most of the race before he was spun with five laps left in the 50-lap main.
The 60th Annual Milk Bowl for the American-Canadian Tour Late Models at Thunder Road in Barre, Vermont, on Sunday was won by Christopher Pelkey. His win was worth a $15,500 payday.
The event consists of three 50-lap races, and Pelkey had the best overall finish with an average of seven in the three events.
Granite State drivers Derrick O’Donnell of Haverhill and D.J. Shaw of Center Conway placed third and fourth in the final rundown. Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson was 11th. He had two top-10 runs, but finished 25th in the middle portion, which took him out of contention. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. placed in 12th after finishing in position 21 in the final segment.
The Pro All Stars Series began the weekend with a wild race that had Shaw and Gabe Brown of Conway both in contention. Shaw was involved in a turn one crash with Eddie MacDonald on lap 106 while running in second place, while Brown was penalized after bumping into Max Cookson as they raced for the lead with four laps remaining.
Jimmy Kuhn watched it all unfold and then capitalized for his first career Thunder Road win. Ben Seitz won the 50-lap NESS Supermodified race for Plaistow car owner Vic Miller. Dan Bowes had a half-lap lead on the field when he crashed hard off turn two on lap 22. Bowes turned a fast lap at 9.833 seconds around the quarter-mile before his car was heavily damaged. Russ Wood of Pelham finished fourth.