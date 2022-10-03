Richard Eaton

Seabrook’s Richard Eaton celebrates victory with granddaughter Aria Moffat at Riverside Speedway in Groveton on Saturday.

 PROVIDED BY RICHARD EATON

Seabrook is known for its seafood, but it is also home to 350 SMAC Supermodified drivers Richard Eaton and Scott Watts Sr. The two drivers shared in the glory of victory on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Groveton as Eaton won the 60-lap season finale and Watts celebrated the season-long championship.

Eaton grabbed the top spot from his front-row starting position, lapping all but six cars during a long green flag stretch that ended with a lap-53 caution. That set up a restart, where P.J. Stergios of Candia nearly made a successful bid for the lead to Eaton’s outside. The Seabrook racer was able to regain the advantage and race to victory.