Jeffrey Battle

Jeffrey Battle in victory lane at Oswego.

 JIM FEENEY

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Newly crowned Star Speedway track champion Jeffrey Battle took his Witkum Family 350 Supermodified on the road and overcame motor problems to win the 50-lap Classic on Sunday at Oswego Speedway. He was one of many area racers who had a successful holiday weekend on the short tracks.

Battle and his team discovered problems with his car on Friday. They borrowed a motor, had it brought in, and Battle made it pay off. He drove from deep in the 18-car field, taking second place on lap 25.