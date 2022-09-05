OSWEGO, N.Y. — Newly crowned Star Speedway track champion Jeffrey Battle took his Witkum Family 350 Supermodified on the road and overcame motor problems to win the 50-lap Classic on Sunday at Oswego Speedway. He was one of many area racers who had a successful holiday weekend on the short tracks.
Battle and his team discovered problems with his car on Friday. They borrowed a motor, had it brought in, and Battle made it pay off. He drove from deep in the 18-car field, taking second place on lap 25.
Battle then chased track regular Brian Sobus for several laps before making a daring pass in lapped traffic at the high speed oval on lap 39 to secure the victory.
“The way that these cars are going now, I felt that as long as I was able to maintain that gap, that eventually we would come up on a lapped car or get a restart, slipping and sliding and I could get the lead,” the Westford, Mass., driver said.
“Aerodynamics is huge. We came upon that lapped car and I made my move. It’s very cool to win at Oswego, but I am very thankful to just be here and involved with racing. It was always a dream of mine to race and I can’t believe that I’ve had the opportunity to come out here and race at Oswego.”
While the 21-year-old Battle led the way, Chester’s Chase Locke made a lap 23 pit stop for adjustments and drove his way past most of the field, beating Star regular Eddie Witkum Jr. by a few inches with a last-lap pass to earn the teenager a fourth-place finish.
“We started off really tight,” Locke said. “Got the stagger wrong. These tires just came out weird every time they got hot. I decided to come in. Got it changed and went back out. It loosened the car up to where I wanted it to be. Made some passes and got Eddie there at the line.”
Around the tracks• Sunday in Vermont was a good one for New Hampshire drivers as well. D.J. Shaw of Center Conway won the 44th Annual Labor Day Classic 200 for the American-Canadian tour at Thunder Road Speedbowl, beating Shawn Swallow of Groveton and Derrick O’Donnell of North Haverhill to the finish.
• At Hudson on Sunday, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia scored his second career Granite State Pro Stock Series triumph in dominating fashion for the Governor’s Cup 100-lap event. Renfrew beat Joey Doiron convincingly, as the Maine driver clinched the GSPSS Championship with his second-place finish.
Casey Call of Pembroke placed third, with Bryan Kruczek of Newmarket rounding out the top five. Austin Ericson beat Chuck Dehney from Pelham to the finish of the 30-lap Street Stock feature.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock held a special Leaf Peepers 100 for its headlining Late Models on Saturday night and Mike Jurkowski of Claremont earned his first victory of the season, beating Kasey Beattie and the 45NH car to the finish. Bryan Wall Jr. of East Kingston finished fourth, with points leader Quinny Welch moving closer to his ninth track title with a fifth-place run.
• At Star on Saturday the 51-lap Lance Davis Memorial for Street Stocks was a story of perseverance, as race winner Adam Lovejoy had to completely rebuild his car from a crash in turn three one week ago, obtaining parts from fellow racers, and he then raced to victory on Saturday. Anthony Belfiore of Hampstead finished second. The 50-lap JD Smoke Memorial for Six Shooters was won by Nate LeClair of Fremont.
• The race for a track championship at Monadnock took another turn, as Ben Byrne won the NHSTRA Modified feature while points leader Tyler Leary finished fifth. Unofficially, that puts Byrne back in the points lead with one race left on the schedule. Matt Kimball of Bennington finished Saturday’s feature in second place, followed by Aaron Fellows of Croydon. Kyle Boniface of Winchester was the Pure Stock winner.
• On Friday at Claremont, Michael Viens won the NHSTRA Mini Stock Championship over Gordon Farnham of Fitzwilliam by a scant two points. Ricky Bly returned to victory lane in the Late Model Sportsman main for the 12th time this season. Trevor Rocke of Enfield pulled off the upset victory over David Greenslit, but the Claremont driver gained eight positions in the race to earn valuable NASCAR points. Trevor Bleau of Troy and Lucas Bernatchy of Claremont also won features.
• John Stowell was the 602 Modified winner at Legion in Wentworth, with Mark Soko winning both the Midgets and 600 Wingless Midgets events. Donald Ottati was the winner of the headlining Wingless Sprint Car feature.
• The JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England raced at Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vermont, on Saturday night. Clay Dow of Barnstead beat Piermont’s Chris Donnelly for a second time this season. Matt Hoyt improved his points status with a third-place run. The event was stopped for a vicious crash involving Will Hull. The Vermont driver’s car was destroyed but he escaped with minor injuries.
• Justin Bonsignore was the winner of the NASCAR Whelen Tour 150 at Oswego. Brian Robie of Sunapee finished on the lead lap and in position 15 in the highly competitive field. It was his first tour race outside of the Granite State. Jon McKennedy increased his points lead to 10 with a sixth-place finish. Ohio native Dave Shullick Jr., won the 66th Annual 200-lap International Supermodified Classic with a last-lap pass when Michael Barnes ran out of fuel.