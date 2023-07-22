NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron looks on during practice and qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Byron earned the pole for Sunday's race.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron earned his series-best fourth pole position of the year Saturday at Pocono Raceway and will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green in Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 (2:30 p.m., USA Network).

Byron’s time of 57.746 (170.235 mph) in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was .122 of a second quicker than his championship rival Martin Truex Jr. in qualifying at the three-turn, 2.5-mile Pocono track, and places the two current series leaders alongside one another for the race start.