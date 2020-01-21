Spaniard Rafael Nadal breezed to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Hugo Dellien of Bolivia on Tuesday in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.
The match, which lasted just over two hours, was the first for the top-seeded Nadal at Rod Laver Arena since he lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final last year.
“It’s been a solid start. I think the third set was a great set. I think I played a very good level of tennis,” said Nadal, who is vying for his 20th major singles title to match Roger Federer for the men’s record.
“The first two, I played with a little more caution,” Nadal added. .”.. Just trying to play a solid game with not many mistakes.
“Then, of course, with an advantage in the score, I tried to play the way that I really believe I need to play if I want to have a positive result here.”
Nadal, 33, advanced to face Argentine Federico Delbonis, who posted a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Joao Sousa of Portugal in two hours, 21 minutes to reach the second round for the second time.
Halep marches on
Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep had to save three set points in the first set on her way to a 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory over Jennifer Brady on Tuesday in first-round play at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
Brady, a 24-year-old American, had a stellar week last week in the tuneup in Brisbane, eliminating World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and former Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova on her way to the quarterfinals there.
In their only previous meeting, the Romanian Halep needed three sets to fight off Brady last August in Toronto, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
In other action, No. 19 Donna Vekic of Croatia ousted Sharapova 6-3, 6-4, marking the third straight first-round elimination in a Grand Slam tournament for the Russian.
Sharapova, 32, has won five Grand Slam titles, including the 2008 Australian Open, but after a series of injuries, the former World No. 1 has fallen to No. 145, and her ranking is expected to plummet to below 300 after the loss. She told reporters she couldn’t predict if this would be her last time playing in Melbourne.
“I don’t know,” Sharapova said. “I don’t know. ... It’s tough for me to tell what’s going to happen in 12 months’ time.”
The No. 5 seed, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, advanced with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Great Britain’s Katie Boulter. No. 9 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, No. 10 Madison Keys, No. 17 Angelique Kerber of Germany, No. 20 Czech Karolina Muchova and No. 26 Danielle Collins also moved on.