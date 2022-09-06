NEW YORK -- Rafael Nadal said he needed to "fix things" and was unsure about his return to competitive tennis after his bid for a men's record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title ended in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

American Frances Tiafoe, who had lost both previous meetings against the 36-year-old Nadal, stunned the second seed in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.