NASCAR makes its annual appearance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday when the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 goes green at 3 p.m.
The Loudon oval will allow a limited number of spectators, making this the first major sporting event in New England to allow fans since the pandemic began.
Kevin Harvick, last season’s winner at NHMS, started in 14th place after qualifying. Behind the wheel of his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Denny Hamlin took the green flag in 23rd, but quickly raced his way into the top 10.
Hamlin finished stage one in ninth position, just one spot behind Harvick, but it wasn’t until the third stage when the veteran duo really took control of the race. In the closing laps, Harvick led a hard-charging Hamlin, but lapped traffic slowed the Stewart-Haas Racing driver just enough for Hamlin to close the gap. The two raced side-by-side down the backstretch on the final lap before making contact coming out of turn four and heading for the checkered flag. Harvick prevailed by a 0.210-second margin.
“Harvick just kind of out-smarted me on the last lap protecting the bottom,” Hamlin said in a Speedway news release. “I didn’t do a good job on that last lap. I, obviously, had the fastest car. He just out-smarted me by putting himself in that position where he was on the offense and he could play defense by just giving me the ol’ door coming out of turn four. He got the best of me, and I certainly haven’t forgotten it.”
For Harvick, the win earned him his second consecutive Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 trophy and his record-tying fourth overall Cup Series victory at “The Magic Mile.”
Harvick and Hamlin have combined to win nine of this season’s 19 NASCAR Cup events. Harvick tops the points standings, while Hamlin is fourth.
Information for fans
All ticketing for Sunday’s race, from purchase to scanning, will be conducted digitally to eliminate contact points. Seating will assigned at the time of purchase to ensure adequate social distancing. There will be no will call or in-person ticket pickup.
Fans will be required to put on masks or other appropriate face coverings, which cover the nose and mouth, once they enter the property, and those coverings are required in common areas such as gate entries, restrooms, concessions, souvenir stands, elevators, concourses and suite-level hallways.
Masks may be removed once guests are socially distanced in their assigned grandstand seats. All seating will be assigned to guarantee social distancing.