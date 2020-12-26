NASCAR’s recent change to the 2021 Cup Series schedule is further evidence that modifications must continue in order to adjust to ongoing state-by-state COVID-19 restrictions.
NASCAR will start the season with the prestigious Daytona 500 on Feb. 14, followed by races on the 3.61-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway Feb. 19-21. The Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will compete on the road course at Daytona the week after the Daytona 500.
The road course was added to the NASCAR schedule as a replacement event for the canceled race weekend at Watkins Glen International in August of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions in New York state.
The NASCAR weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., scheduled on Feb. 26-28, has been canceled and replaced with a race weekend on the oval at Homestead-Miami Speedway.