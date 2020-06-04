Loudon track holding out hope that fans will be able to attend the race, now set for Aug. 2.
The local stop on the NASCAR Cup Series tour has been moved back two weeks and officials at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway are holding out hope that fans will be allowed to attend.
NASCAR on Thursday announced changes to its schedule, including a postponement of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, which was originally set for July 19. The race is now set for Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. and will be telecast on NBC Sports Network.
NHMS officials announced the following on their website: “Due to ongoing considerations with the pandemic, it’s unclear at this time if fans will be allowed access to the rescheduled date.”
Ticketholders have two options:
• Receive an event credit for the full amount paid, plus an additional 20%. The 120% event credit can be used at any Speedway Motorsports-owned facility in 2020 or 2021, including New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s Aug. 2, 2020 NASCAR event or 2021 NASCAR event, subject to fan access and availability.
• Receive a full refund of their purchase price.
For more information on tickets, visit nhms.com.
NASCAR also announced the Xfinity race scheduled for July 18 at NHMS has been moved to Kentucky Speedway and will be run on July 9.
Also, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Nor’Easter 100 set for July 18 at NHMS has been canceled. However, the modifieds will return to Loudon in September, as originally scheduled.