With coronavirus cases on the rise in North Carolina, NASCAR announced that it is moving the All-Star Race to Tennessee. The event will be contested the evening of July 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway in front of a crowd of up to 30,000 fans. The facility can seat around 160,000.
The inaugural All-Star race was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1985, and the second edition was run at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1986. It moved back to Charlotte in 1987 and has been held there every year since.
The move was eased by the fact that Speedway Motorsports owns the Bristol, Charlotte and Atlanta tracks, among others including the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
NASCAR, which shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, restarted the top-level Cup Series with a race at Darlington, S.C., on May 17.
The stands remained empty for seven races — two at Darlington, two at Charlotte, then one each at Bristol, Atlanta and Martinsville (Va.) — before 1,000 South Florida service members were be allowed to attend the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.
The Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway this Sunday will permit up to 5,000 fans.
After that, the drivers will race in front of empty stands at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. (June 27-28), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 5) and Kentucky Speedway (July 12) before fans return for the All-Star Race.
Fans buying tickets for the Bristol race must sign a waiver that reads, in part, “We appreciate your cooperation as we strive to make the guest experience as safe as possible for all. Although preventative measures set forth by the facility are intended to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. By clicking below you acknowledge the risks above.”
The All-Star event will move from the 1.5-mile Charlotte track (and its one-year detour to the 1.54-mile Atlanta facility) to run at the 0.533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway.