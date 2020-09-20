With a victory already in hand in the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, along with the automatic berth into the second round that goes with that, Kevin Harvick could have taken it easy in Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Instead of kicking back, Harvick kicked butt.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver took the lead for the fourth and last time with 32 laps to go in the 500-lap race, held off defending champion Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing, and drove away with his ninth win of the season.
Harvick's margin of victory over Busch, who was scrapping to get his first win of the season, was .31 seconds. Harvick led a race-high 226 of 500 laps. Busch led 159 laps, which was second most.
Busch has won eight times at the Bristol half-mile track -- more than any other driver in the field.
Finishing third was Erik Jones, a non-playoff driver, while rookie Tyler Reddick, also a non-playoff-er, was fourth. Placing fifth was playoff driver Aric Almirola, Harvick's teammate.
The race was the final event of the playoffs-opening Round of 16. The Round of 12 begins next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.