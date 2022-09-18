Chris Buescher became the third non-playoff driver in the postseason to race to the checkers first, winning Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

In the third race of the playoffs, Buescher's No. 17 Ford beat Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet by just under half a second to record the second win of Buescher's Cup Series career.