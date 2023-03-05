William Byron won a two-lap shootout in NASCAR Cup Series overtime Sunday afternoon, notching his first victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas.

In a 271-lap race that he dominated by leading 176 laps, Byron restarted second in the two-circuit run, worked his way past Martin Truex Jr. and held off teammate Kyle Larson to claim his fifth career victory in 183 starts.