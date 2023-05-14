William Byron won a wreck-filled end of the Goodyear 400 as the NASCAR Cup Series reached its halfway point of the regular season Sunday at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

With the field bunched up following a pair of late cautions inside the final 20 laps, Byron’s No. 24 gave Hendrick Motorsports its first win at Darlington since Jimmie Johnson in 2012 by pulling away from Kevin Harvick in a two-lap dash in NASCAR overtime.