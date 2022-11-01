The driver of the No. 20 car, who was staring down a huge points deficit heading into this weekend, was able to make up six spots in the last 30 laps after a late-race restart to earn a monumental win at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday to advance into the NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4.
This was his second walk-off win of the 2022 playoffs: Bell took a trip to Victory Lane at the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course — a place no one expected Bell to be — to advance into the Round of 8 earlier this month.
“I think I’ve been praying for off-seasons for two out of the last four weeks, and now I’m ready to race again,” Bell said, a smile punctuating every sentence. “The Round of 12 was extremely disheartening because I felt like the Round of 8 was going to be really good for us. And that would’ve led to a possible championship run.
Bell ran in the Top 10 for most of the first two stages and found himself in first after a caution on Lap 319. Denny Hamlin had been dominating up until then, but a mishap on pit road (of a few mishaps on pit road for Hamlin on Sunday) pushed Hamlin back a bit into the field for that particular restart.
Martinsville’s 0.526-mile course didn’t enable a ton of passing opportunities. And Bell took advantage of that, using that lead to his advantage for most of Stage 3.
Meet the other three NASCAR Championship 4 drivers:
• Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford: Logano had locked in his Championship 4 trip a few weeks ago when he took the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 22 car finished ninth on Sunday, spending a bulk of his day running just within the Top 10.
• Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet: The No. 9 car didn’t need the perfect result on Sunday, but nearly ran the perfect race nonetheless. Elliott ran first or second virtually all day — lingering behind Hamlin when he had his reign of dominance in Stage 2 and hanging tough behind Bell under green in Stage 3. Some late-race chaos saw him finish in eighth place at Martinsville.
• Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet: In a move straight out of a racing video game, Chastain busted up the wall on the final half-lap and passed Hamlin at the line to earn the fourth and final spot in the final four. He and Hamlin waged a points duel in the final laps, but Chastain’s gutsy late-race pass was the final salvo.