Kurt Busch has high expectations for the NASCAR Cup Series race two weeks from today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
He also has good memories of his previous 38 starts at the “Magic Mile” in Loudon.
The 43-year-old Las Vegas native, a three-time New Hampshire winner and 2004 NASCAR champion, has hit his stride in recent weeks, recording three top-three finishes in the past five events with his 23XI Racing Toyota team. That would make him one of the favorites for victory on July 17 in Loudon.
His fondest New Hampshire memory?
“It’s got to be the (two-race) sweep in 2004,” Busch said last week. “We won the first race and then came back for the kickoff for the playoffs. That was probably my sweetest memory because of the way we snuck up on everybody during the regular season, and then just took charge in the playoffs. New Hampshire will always be the track that helped make the championship run happen.”
In 2004, the playoff format was to reset the points with 10 races remaining on the schedule, and then teams finished out the season working to gain the most points over those final 10 events. Busch succeeded in doing that in ’04, with New Hampshire being the first of those playoff races.
“I always enjoyed going up there to kick off the playoffs, and then with the leaves turning colors in September it kind of gave you that whole playoff atmosphere,” he noted. “The whole vibe of what it takes to win a championship. I will always remember that.”
These days, the championship quest is much different. Winning a race during the 26-race regular season is top priority, which Busch accomplished on May 15 at the Kansas Speedway. The next goal is to get as many playoff points in the regular season, which is what Busch is aiming to get here in two weeks. Those points help drivers advance toward a championship run.
“I think we’ve had a good season so far,” said Busch, who was scheduled to race Sunday at Road America in Wisconsin. “Now it’s time to turn it into a great season. We do that with a nice, consistent run towards the playoffs. Gather up some playoff points.
“At a track like New Hampshire, you can have opportunities to gamble on stage wins. That is what we need to get done. To continue to execute, smooth and smart, and turn this program into a championship program.”
To get the most of his Granite State visit, a victory — which would be his first in New Hampshire since 2008 — would be the way to earn the most possible playoff points. Busch believes that their recent success, coupled with his experience in New Hampshire, could very well help lead him to victory lane in two weeks.
“I feel like we have a good shot at winning there because of the sister tracks that are close to New Hampshire as far as shape and design,” he reasoned. “Phoenix and St. Louis were really good races for us. That kind of fits into what we’ve got going on at the flat tracks, and with shifting gears (in the turns) right now.
“The key is corner entry and being able to have a nice wide arc, under braking and really attack corner entry. That is what I was able to do to sweep in ’04 and in ’08 when I won. As of late, the track is getting a little bit bumpier in Turn Three, so that is where the biggest challenge is. Corner entry into Turn Three. If you get your car dialed in there, then everything else will be a piece of cake.”
The unknown for NASCAR drivers this year is how the cars will drive. In years past, teams were allowed to hold test session practices at tracks, weeks before competing.
In today’s NASCAR, drivers aren’t allowed on the track until the day before the race for 20 minutes of practice. So preparation for events is done now at the race shops, where teams use modern technology to learn as much as possible before arriving at each venue, and in this case, in cars that have never been on the worn NHMS surface.
“That is where everything is trending right now,” Busch said. “With limited track time and practice sessions, I will be in the simulator on Wednesday with SIM and data analytics, and making sure that everybody is in agreement with what we set the car up with. Then going through the post-race stuff. It’s very busy at the race shops these days, just because we don’t have as much track time.”
Busch is with a new team this season, which is his 22nd in NASCAR Cup racing. He is currently 15th in the season standings, but with a win under his belt and recently impressive results, he could be a factor not only at New Hampshire, but for a championship run as a teammate to Bubba Wallace on a team owned by Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
He sees a challenge at NHMS.
“I think it will be slightly different, just because the front suspension on the new car absorbs bumps better,” he said. “It’s going to be a matter of how you get the rear of the car set for aero, and carve through the center of the corner. It will be slightly different, but New Hampshire is all about finesse and making sure that you don’t overcook the brakes.”
The NASCAR Cup Series event on July 17 at New Hampshire is the 51st. The race is part of a weekend of racing that includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and, this year, the SCoNE Sprint Cars and USAC Midgets racing on the quarter-mile dirt track.
Aric Almirola was an unexpected race winner last July in Loudon. If Busch wins, he would join Jeff Burton and Kevin Harvick as the only four-time winners in Cup Series history at NHMS.