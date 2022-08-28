Austin Dillon passed Austin Cindric with three laps left in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and went on to win the rain-interrupted regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

After a red-flag period of 3 hours, 19 minutes, leader Dillon -- who appeared headed to a rain-shortened victory shortly after noon -- led the battered field of cars (only 14 on the lead lap) to the green with 16 circuits remaining in the 160-lap race.