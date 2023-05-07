Denny Hamlin stormed around Kansas Speedway in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, clipped leader Kyle Larson on the last lap and won Sunday's AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Kansas City, Kan.

On the hottest race day of the season -- 89 degrees -- Larson tried to close out his third win of the year, but he couldn't hold off Hamlin's charge in the No. 11 Camry over the last five laps.