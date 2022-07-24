NASCAR: M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400

Kyle Busch races past the grandstand during the M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. 

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Denny Hamlin battled past nemesis Ross Chastain in a late-race restart that led to the latter’s wreck to win the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Penn.

In his No. 11 Toyota, Hamlin pulled away from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch over the final 13 laps to win for the third time in 2022, tying him with Chase Elliott for the Cup Series lead.