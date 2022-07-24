Hamlin shares Cup Series lead after Pocono win Field Level Media Jul 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Kyle Busch races past the grandstand during the M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. USA TODAY SPORTS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Denny Hamlin battled past nemesis Ross Chastain in a late-race restart that led to the latter’s wreck to win the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Penn.In his No. 11 Toyota, Hamlin pulled away from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch over the final 13 laps to win for the third time in 2022, tying him with Chase Elliott for the Cup Series lead.Hamlin’s victory was his seventh at the odd-shaped, triangular track, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and putting the Chesterfield, Va., native into the all-time lead.His 49th career win also tied him with Tony Stewart among Cup victories. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage