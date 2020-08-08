Kevin Harvick captured the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 Race at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, the first race in a weekend doubleheader at the track.
The NASCAR Cup Series is running a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. Considering his results there, you've got to believe that Kevin Harvick wishes it were a triple-header.
Harvick won in fairly dominating fashion as he led a race-best 92 of 161 laps and captured wins in stages 1 and 2 as well.
The victory was the Stewart-Haas Racing driver's fourth at the 2-mile Michigan oval. He has now won three of the last four Cup races there and Saturday gave him his 14th top-five finish in 39 starts.
Thanks to a rash of late-race wrecks, Harvick had to go to overtime to get the win. But Harvick stayed cool during the ensuing restarts and got the 54th career victory in his Cup career.
His margin of victory over runner-up, and Michigan native, Brad Keselowski was .284 seconds. Keselowski, of Team Penske, has yet to win at his home track.
The victory was Harvick's fifth of the season, tying him with Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin for most in the series. He has now finished in the top-five of the last nine races.
Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing finished third. Ryan Blaney, Keselowski's teammate, was fourth.
Fifth was defending series champion Kyle Busch, Truex's teammate.
