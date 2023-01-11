IndyCar: PPG Presents Armed Forces Practice and Qualifying

JIMMIE JOHNSON

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Jimmie Johnson's return to NASCAR will bring plenty of changes, along with a nod to the past, as he rejoins stock-car racing in 2023 as an owner and part-time driver.

Johnson will drive the No. 84 car in the upcoming season, for an undetermined number of races, with the digits a reverse of the No. 48 that became so synonymous with his accomplished racing career.