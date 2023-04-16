Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson passed Joey Logano with 29 laps remaining to win Sunday afternoon’s NOCO 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

Larson, who took two tires on the fifth caution period with 55 laps to go, restarted fifth with Logano — who stayed out on older tires — at the point with 46 circuits left in the final short-track race of the regular season’s first half.