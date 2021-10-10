Kyle Larson fought back from early race electrical problems that moved him to the rear of the field, passed Denny Hamlin for the lead with eight laps to go and went on to win Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The win was Larson's series-best seventh of 2021. It was his third win of the year on a road course.
"Just an awesome day for Hendrick Motorsports, logging another win and looking forward to the next round a lot," Larson said.
"A lot of craziness all day long."
The race at the 17-turn, 2.32-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course was the final event of the Playoffs Round of 12 and saw the championship field trimmed from 12 drivers to eight.
Non-Playoffs driver Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing finished second, 0.782 seconds behind Larson.
Fellow non-contender Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Racing finished third.
Fourth was Kyle Busch while Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin was fifth.
Moving into the Playoffs' Round of 8 are Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing, Larson and Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski of Team Penske.
Eliminated Sunday were Alex Bowman and William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports, Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing and Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing, who was battling for the final Round of 8 berth when he crashed out with 11 laps to go.
The Round of 8 begins next Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.