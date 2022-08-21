Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott in a late restart Sunday to repeat as the winner of the Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.

With five laps to go and on the front row with Elliott, Larson — who also won Saturday’s Xfinity race — ran his No. 5 Chevrolet deep into Turn 1 and forced Elliott’s No. 9 off the 2.54-mile road course.