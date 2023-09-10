Tyler Reddick won a thrilling two-lap dash Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway in the Hollywood Casino 400, NASCAR's second playoff race, in Kansas City, Kansas.

After playoff driver Chris Buescher blew a tire with seven laps left, Reddick restarted sixth in the final run and made a strong charge off Turn 4, passing Erik Jones and Joey Logano, who had each taken two tires, as they raced side by side.