Joey Logano passed Brad Keselowski on the final lap Sunday afternoon as Ford broke Chevrolet's hot start to 2023 and the reigning series champion won the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Following a pair of separate crashes up front that brought out cautions for Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson, Keselowski paced a 44-lap dash to the finish -- leading almost the whole way.