NASCAR: Cup Championship

Joey Logano receives the checkered flag following his victory of the Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Joey Logano regained the race lead with 29 laps to go and drove away to an extraordinary double, winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season finale and walking out of Phoenix Raceway with his second Cup Series championship Sunday in Avondale, Ariz.

In his third career win at Phoenix, Logano maneuvered his No. 22 Team Penske Ford past leader Chase Briscoe and held off teammate Ryan Blaney for the victory. He led 188 laps around the flat track.