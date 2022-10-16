Joey Logano became the first driver to advance to NASCAR's championship race by passing Ross Chastain with three laps to go at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and winning the South Point 400 Sunday in Las Vegas.

With 22 lap left and in 13th place on the final restart, Logano sliced through the field and caught Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet -- using tires that were 13 laps fresher than Chastain's. Logano swooped his No. 22 Ford past Chastain off Turn 2 and drove away to his 30th career victory by 0.817 seconds.