Michael McDowell earned a spot in NASCAR's postseason by winning Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, the third Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Speedway, Indiana.

In the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, the 38-year-old McDowell took the lead for the final time from Christopher Bell and beat Chase Elliott by 0.937 seconds for his second win in 453 starts.