Chase Elliott may be the defending champion in the NASCAR Cup Series, but protecting his status isn’t remotely close to his focal point entering the 2021 season.
“There is no defending,” Elliott said on Monday during a video conference with reporters. “We need to be on offense. We need to keep pushing. I think if you’re back on your heels and trying to protect something, I don’t think your mind is in the right place.
“We want more. We’re not trying to play defense. We just simply want more. That needs to be our outlook and keep it as simple as that.”
You might think Elliott would consider the addition of four road course races to the schedule a major advantage. After all, five of his 11 career victories have come on road courses. Elliott has won the last four NASCAR road races, including the Cup Series’ maiden voyage last year on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, which will host the second points race of the season on Feb. 21 as well as Tuesday night’s Busch Clash (7 p.m. on FS1).
All told, seven of the 36 points races in 2021 will take place on road courses, but Elliott’s outlook might come as a surprise.
“There’s not been one part of me that watched the schedule change, saw seven road courses and thought, ‘Yeah, we’ve got it now,’” Elliott said. “That’s just not how I am. The schedule is what it is. I don’t enjoy having any more or less road courses. I really don’t care where we go. At the end of the day, you have to be good everywhere, and I want to be good everywhere.
“We as a team want to get to the point where we can win on any given week — road course, circle track, intermediate, dirt…whatever it is, we want to be able to win at any time.
“The great teams and the great drivers are capable of doing that, and I think we are capable doing that. So that’s where my head’s at — trying to be good everywhere.”
No looking back for Harvick
Kevin Harvick topped the NASCAR Cup Series with a career-best nine victories last year. With that total, the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford vaulted past Kyle Busch as the active leader in Cup wins with 58.
Despite winning the regular-season title, however, Harvick failed to make the Championship 4 for only the second time since the introduction of the current elimination Playoff format in 2014. As the 2021 season approaches, Harvick won’t be thinking about what went wrong last year.
“I think, as the season ended and we got about a week through it, I was done and over with it and had a lot to do moving forward,” Harvick said. “In this business, you just don’t have time to dwell on it. If you’re going to continue to be good at what you do, you have to be able to put your mind back to work and take the things that went wrong and make them better — refocus, and you have to use those things as motivation in order to make those particular things better.
“I feel like I’m wasting my breath talking about everything that happened last year, because we’ve talked about what went wrong, and I’ve moved on and tried to be ready for this particular season…
“They (Harvick’s team members) know that I’ll get pretty frustrated if they want to sit and dwell on what happened last year when we’re already into just over a week away from the Daytona 500. They better have moved on. If they haven’t, they don’t talk to me about it.”