The stage is set. The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday in the Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway (6 p.m. on NBCSN) and the next 10 races will decide if the season’s most dominant drivers, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, will ultimately settle stock car racing’s most coveted title among themselves or if any of the other high achievers can raise their game when it matters most.
The playoffs opening round of three races includes stops at Darlington Raceway — known as the track “too tough to tame” — then off to the three-quarter mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway and finally the famed half-mile high banks of Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Eleven drivers have earned a championship spot by winning a race, and five others will compete for the big trophy, thanks to their positions in the points standings.
Six former NASCAR Cup Series champions are among the 16-driver championship-eligible pool established following Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona: Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch. Kyle Busch is the only multi-time champion (2015 and 2019) among them.
Harvick captured his first regular-season championship two weeks ago following a win at Dover International Speedway and despite the elevated performance of himself (seven wins) and Hamlin (six wins), in particular, Harvick isn’t ready to consider the upcoming playoffs a two-man race.
“I don’t think I’d narrow it down to one guy,” Harvick said. “Obviously as you look at Denny and his team, they’ve been able to week-in and week-out be competitive and have won races and done all the things that it takes to keep themselves right at the top of their game.”
But, he added, “I think there’s a lot of guys that are going to make up some ground and I think as you look at the schedule and the different types of race tracks that are in the playoffs this year, there’s just a number of things that can happen ...”
“There’s a number of teams that can put it all together, so you just don’t want to be so narrow-minded to think that it’s just you against one other team because there’s a number of teams that can do it.”
The playoff field is as varied as it is talented. This year even features a pair of first-time race winners. William Byron rallied with a dramatic clutch performance to earn his career first NASCAR Cup Series race win in Saturday night’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. And rookie Cole Custer secured his maiden NASCAR Cup Series championship eligibility with a stunning victory at Kentucky Speedway earlier this summer.
Also earning automatic playoff bids with wins this season are Chase Elliott, a two-time winner, and Ryan Blaney, who makes his fifth consecutive playoff appearance, thanks to a Talladega victory early this season. Alex Bowman won his second career race at California’s Auto Club Speedway before the COVID-19 break in action and Austin Dillon earned his third career win at Texas, securing their playoff chances.
Harvick and Custer’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer are ranked 12th and 13th — tops among those without a victory yet. Almirola has a career best five top-five finishes to date and is a past winner at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, which comes up in Round 2. Bowyer has a pair of wins at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and has led 182 laps this season — the second-highest total for the popular veteran since 2013.
Noticeably absent from the list of 2020 winners is reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch, who has three runner-up showings among his 11 top-five finishes, but is still racing for his first win of the season. It has him in an uncharacteristic 14th place ranking among the 16-driver playoff field to start the playoff push as he tried to become the first driver to win back-to-back titles since Jimmie Johnson won five consecutively from 2006-2010.
Busch’s ranking heading into the playoffs puts him in a rather vulnerable position with only 12 drivers moving forward to the second round. The good news for the reigning champ, however, is that the three first-round tracks are among his better venues. He is historically one of the best ever at the half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway, which closes out the opening round of playoff competition. He has eight wins there, most among current competitors.
Busch’s older brother Kurt is ranked 15th in the standings and like his younger brother the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion has been top-shelf at Bristol.
The driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet has six victories, including his first career win in 2002. He won three consecutive races from 2003-04 and four in a five-race span if you include that first win in 2002.