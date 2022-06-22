Bruton Smith, the visionary and combative executive who helped shape NASCAR into the sport it is today, died Wednesday. He was 95.
Smith was the billionaire founder and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc., a group of race tracks — including New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. His Sonic Automotive Group ranks among the biggest auto dealerships in the U.S.
Smith was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016. The previous year, he overcame a case of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, receiving a clean bill of health after surgery during the summer of 2015.
Smith began his career in motorsports as a short-track race promoter in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. But, always thinking big, he would later be known as one of NASCAR’s great innovators.
“Bruton had all kinds of ideas, and money never seemed to be an object,” said hall-of-fame driver Richard Petty in 2016. “He’d get his people together, and if they came up with an idea, he went and did it.”
Along with former SMI president H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler, Smith was responsible for— among many other things — fan-focused innovations at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including building condominiums in Turn 1, the upscale Speedway Club high above the front stretch and installing lights.
Smith’s ideas often flew in the face of NASCAR’s more traditional standards. “He would throw the ax through the window,” Wheeler told the Observer. “Then maybe they’d build a new window. That’s what we all needed.”
Smith’s SMI owns and operates 11 tracks: Charlotte, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Bristol, New Hampshire, Texas, Nashville, Dover (Del.), Kentucky, North Wilkesboro (N.C.) and Sonoma (Calif.).
Smith also founded Speedway Children’s Charities in 1982 in memory of his late son Bruton Cameron Smith. The nonprofit has distributed more than $58 million to charities over the years.
Born on March 2, 1927, Smith grew up in the Stanly County town of Oakboro, N.C. The Smith family grew cotton, corn and wheat and owned some cattle.
But, although Bruton’s first love was boxing, he also loved cars. After getting his first job at the age of 12 in a cotton mill, he soon became attracted to auto racing and, at 18, was soon promoting races at a short track near Midland in Cabarrus County.
When he was 22, in 1949, Smith went into direct competition with NASCAR, forming the National Stock Car Racing Association, which staged races in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.
Smith was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 during the Korean War. Trained as a paratrooper, Smith was never deployed overseas. After leaving the Army in 1953, he learned that mismanagement in his absence had forced his racing group to dissolve.
Undeterred, Smith continued to promote races. But times were difficult.
“He worked for decades before he got to a place where he had a few pennies to rub together,” son Marcus Smith, now president of SMI, told the Observer in 2016.
Smith would quickly grow into the race-promotion game.
“He could bluff with the best of them,” Max Muhleman, a former sports marketing executive in Charlotte who covered racing for the Charlotte News in the 1950s, told the Observer in 2007. “He could look you in the eye and say something, and you’d be afraid he was deadly serious. And then he’d bust out laughing.”
Smith and Charlotte Motor Speedway
In 1959, Smith and colleague Curtis Turner (who was also a top NASCAR driver) began construction of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Smith worked long hours and days to have the 1.5-mile track in Concord ready for the track’s inaugural World 600 on June 19, 1960.
Smith had exhausted himself to the point that he fell asleep midway through the race, which was won by Joe Lee Johnson.
Debts incurred in great part by construction problems and delays put Smith and the track into bankruptcy two years later. He left North Carolina to open an auto dealership in Rockford, Ill. Meanwhile, a group led by businessman Richard Howard of Denver, N.C., brought the speedway out of bankruptcy in 1967.
Smith gradually bought back shares of the track and regained control in 1975.
As NASCAR rose in popularity in the 1980s and ’90s, the Smith-Wheeler tandem developed Charlotte and other SMI tracks into among the more innovative sports facilities in the country.
In 2011, the Charlotte speedway installed a 16,000 square-foot high-definition video screen, then the largest in the world but since eclipsed by the “Big Hoss” screen at Smith’s Texas track (where Smith also built condos). Bristol’s track features the world’s largest outdoor, permanent, center-hung digital display.
“He was always on the leading edge at his tracks —more seats, more pomp and ceremony,” said NASCAR team owner Roger Penske. “I think we all followed that.”
At Smith’s side for most of the way was Wheeler, who was often left to figure out how to pay for his boss’ seemingly outlandish ideas.
“Oh, we’d argue about things,” Wheeler said. “He was Ritz Carlton; I was Holiday Inn.”
Smith — who didn’t drink, smoke or swear — was also known for his numerous feuds with NASCAR and local governments, many of which played out in public.
His disputes with NASCAR were well documented. Smith’s resentment toward NASCAR founder Bill France and, later, Bill France Jr., came over power struggles about track acquisitions and race dates.
There was a long-going argument about whether Smith’s speedway in Texas deserved a second date on the NASCAR schedule (it eventually got one). Smith was also rumored to want to split off from NASCAR entirely, buying off some of the best drivers and developing his own race series at his own tracks.
“Knowing the Frances and Bruton, neither one of them wanted to let the other get ahead of them,” said former driver Darrell Waltrip. “But it’s just like people in racing to be that way.”
Smith also pushed for changes in the competition side of NASCAR.
“One of the things we pushed real hard for was finishing races under green (flag),” Wheeler said. “We were selling tickets and expecting thrilling finishes, but if there’s a wreck with five laps left, you don’t see anything. We’re the only sport that has that.
“That needed to be changed and eventually they did it. It was so much for the better.”