The New Hampshire stop on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be July 18.
The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be the 50th visit by NASCAR’s premier series to New Hampshire Motor Speedway and once again serve as the season’s last race prior to NASCAR’s mid-summer break.
While NHMS’ date stays the same, NASCAR announced some significant changes to its 2021 Cup Series schedule.
With the addition of road course races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course; Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas; and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; NASCAR has doubled the number of road-course events on the schedule, retaining the races at Sonoma Raceway, Watkins Glen International and the Charlotte Roval.
For the first time since Sept. 30, 1970, when NASCAR’s top series raced at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, the Cup Series will race on dirt (March 28) after a short-term transformation of the concrete surface at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Darlington Raceway gets two events next year, on May 9 and Sept. 5 (retaining its position as the playoff opener).
Notably, though, neither Chicagoland Speedway nor Kentucky Speedway — both 1.5-mile intermediate speedways.