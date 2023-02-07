DEREK GRIFFITH turns 26 with a birthday Thursday, but never before has the meaning of good sponsorship been clearer to the Hudson standout race car driver.
With multiple championships in his young career, Griffith finds himself back in the family-owned Super Late Model this weekend to start his 2023 racing season with an unknown future.
After making starts over the past two years in NASCAR’s Truck and Xfinity series, Griffith will race with his family-owned team, hoping to get a phone call for another NASCAR opportunity, which he realizes may not come at all this year.
“As of now, plans are to just race the Late Model as much as I can, and hope that I get a shot to run with the big guys,” Griffith confirmed. “We don’t have anything planned with any NASCAR team as of now. It’s all up in the air.
“We are hoping for something to happen, but as a guy with no funding on his own, other than from sponsors, it’s a challenge, especially with the economy changing. SpotOn unfortunately is out this year as our primary sponsor. That has put a halt on any NASCAR plans.”
Griffith returns his focus to the family-owned Late Model, returning to “Speedweeks” at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida, a weeklong series that begins Friday night. Griffith is very familiar with the event, which is titled the World Series of Racing. He has won the Speedweeks Championship twice, and he very nearly won it last season as well.
The seven feature events over a nine-day span will be highly competitive, with drivers from 16 states and Canada competing. Griffith is the only Granite State driver on that Super Late Model list.
“I know all of the good drivers are going to be there,” he noted. “It’s going to be a pretty stacked field compared to years past. I think we are pretty well prepared. The biggest thing last year was just bad luck. We had a couple of mechanical issues. It has just been odd part failures and the worst luck you could ever imagine on the racetracks.
“I hope this week is a little bit of a reset from last year. That is my biggest thing. I just want to kind of go and start over after the rough season last year and have some good runs, and some fun with our team in Florida.”
With Griffith’s focus returning to the short tracks, he has no plans to race any series for points other than this Florida trip. He will choose where and when to race, hoping to get back to multiple race wins as he had become accustomed to prior to the 2022 season.
“We’re a small team and we don’t have a lot of help,” he added. “We do this for fun. As long as we’re having fun, we will keep racing.”
NH racers this weekend
Teenager Chase Locke from Chester has teamed with PJ Stergios of Candia to compete twice this weekend at Auburndale Speedway in the Sunshine State. They will drive cars prepared by the Matt Seymour Racing Team out of Marlborough, Mass.
Matthew Kimball will travel from Bennington to compete in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour opener at New Smyrna on Saturday. Brian Robie of Sunapee, Melissa Fifield from Wakefield and reigning NWMT champion Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., are among the 36 entries for that event, which drew a sellout crowd last February.
While Kimball, Fifield and McKennedy are traveling home, Robie will stay in Florida and race five straight nights of open shows with his pavement Modified. The entry list for those events, taking place from Feb. 12-16 is at a record of 50 drivers. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia is one of 33 drivers entered to compete in the Pro Late Model events at New Smyrna.