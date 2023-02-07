230208-spt-griffithpix

Derek Griffith of Hudson, shown at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, doesn’t have a sponsorship with a NASCAR team for 2023.

 PHOTO BY Tom Morris

DEREK GRIFFITH turns 26 with a birthday Thursday, but never before has the meaning of good sponsorship been clearer to the Hudson standout race car driver.

With multiple championships in his young career, Griffith finds himself back in the family-owned Super Late Model this weekend to start his 2023 racing season with an unknown future.