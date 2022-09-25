Tyler Reddick, eliminated from NASCAR's postseason last week, found the checkered flag Sunday to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

In the NASCAR Cup Series' first Round of 12 race, which will be followed by races at Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway's road course before the next round of cuts, it was non-playoff driver Reddick and his Chevrolet who drove to victory lane for the third time in 2022.