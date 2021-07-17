Christopher Bell moved to a perfect 3-for-3 in his NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, prevailing in Saturday’s Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200.
Bell, who started 14th in the 40-car field, led 151 of the 200 laps in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The Cup Series regular was making his first Xfinity Series start since 2019. He also secured Xfinity Series wins at the 1.058-mile track in 2018 and 2019, and has now led a combined 430 of a possible 600 laps in those three victories.
Justin Allgaier drove the JR Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet to his third second-place finish in the last six races, winding up 6.241 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Daniel Hemric took third place, with Austin Cindric fourth and Harrison Burton fifth.
Bell won both Stage 1 and 2. He first took the lead on the next-to-last lap in the opening stage, then led all but six of the final 157 laps.
The race was relatively clean, with few incidents slowing the pace of the 200-lapper. The largest crack-up came on a restart after a Lap 20 competition caution, with the cars of Brandon Jones, Riley Herbst and Sam Mayer all sustaining nose damage as the field jammed up coming to the green flag.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series is idle the next two weeks, returning Saturday, Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen International.
Saturday’s Xfinity results
At NHMotor Speedway, Loudon
1. (14) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 points, 0 playoff points
2. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 46, 0
3. (13) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 200, 48, 0
4. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 49, 0
5. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 43, 0
6. (2) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 40, 0
7. (16) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 200, 30, 0
8. (21) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 35, 0
9. (7) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 28, 0
10. (12) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 27, 0
11. (1) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 30, 0
12. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 41, 0
13. (11) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 200, 24, 0
14. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 25, 0
15. (8) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 23, 0
16. (32) Brandon Gdovic, Toyota, 200, 21, 0
17. (22) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 20, 0
18. (18) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 198, 19, 0
19. (34) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 198, 18, 0
20. (38) David Starr, Toyota, 198, 17, 0
21. (17) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 197, 16, 0
22. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 197, 15, 0
23. (36) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 197, 14, 0
24. (30) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 197, 13, 0
25. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 197, 12, 0
26. (26) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 197, 11, 0
27. (37) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 197, 10, 0
28. (28) Jesse Little, Toyota, 197, , 9, 0
29. (19) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 196, 8, 0
30. (25) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 196, 7, 0
31. (24) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 196, 6, 0
32. (27) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 195, 5, 0
33. (40) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 194, 0, 0
34. (33) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 194, 0, 0
35. (35) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 184, , 0, 0
36. (15) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 174, 1, 0
37. (39) C.J. McLaughlin, Toyota, Electrical, 164, 0, 0
38. (23) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Radiator, 102, 1, 0
39. (9) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, Accident, 28, 1, 0
40. (29) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, Accident, 26, 1, 0
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.031 mph; Time of Race: 2 hours, 4 minutes, 26 seconds; Margin of Victory: 6.241 seconds; Lead Changes: 5
Preece takes Whelen Modified race
Thirty-one cars entered the Whelen 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but the opening showdown of doubleheader Saturday came down to just three, with Ryan Preece holding off Justin Bonsignore and Ron Silk to earn his first-ever points win at his home track.
“I feel like I won Daytona,” Preece said. “If you’re from this area, this place means a lot to you. Coming here since I was a little kid, my grandfather and I used to camp right back there. Since I started racing the modifieds back in 2007, this has been that one track that has really eluded me.”
After swapping the lead throughout the 100-lap affair, a caution in the closing laps set up an overtime finish that saw Preece dive low into Turn Four to get past Bonsignore and Silk to charge at the finish line.
Bonsignore finished second, followed by Silk, Ronnie Williams and Jon McKennedy.