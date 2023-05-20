NASCAR: Truck Series Tyson 250

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Kyle Larson takes a bite of a chicken nugget after winning Saturday’s race.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson proved an admirable substitute on Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Subbing for injured Alex Bowman, who had been scheduled to race the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Larson led 138 of 252 laps in winning the Tyson 250 in overtime.