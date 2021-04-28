WHETHER you prefer race cars with fenders or without, or like many of us, you are happy to see a full field of either type coming off the fourth turn for the green flag, there are some good choices on the calendar this weekend.
Monadnock Speedway in Winchester is going all out for its opening Spring Dash weekend, which includes the season’s first Tri-Track Open Modified Series event — the Wonder Casino of Keene 100 — on Saturday and the Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 plus support divisions and an Enduro Sunday afternoon.
General Manager Michelle Cloutier notes that while Monadnock will be opening at 50% capacity with maximum groups of 10 six feet apart, the track has added 1,400 additional seats. Other improvements include a new scoreboard and additional paved pit pads.
The Tri-Track Open Modified Series is as good as it gets on the New England Modified scene. Racers qualify through spirited heat races — no time trials that automatically stick the fastest cars on the front row of the feature lineup — and only green flag laps are counted.
On a high banked quarter-mile like Monadnock, gobs of horsepower ($$$$) don’t do you all that much good. There will be a dozen drivers or more in the pits who could just as likely win the race as the next guy, especially if they can match up with Matt “Big Money” Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., who has had the most success on the circuit.
Saturday’s race pays $6,000-to-win as a part of a $40,000-plus purse. Teams that make the starting grid — no small accomplishment in this series — earn a minimum of $1,000. This year’s point fund, aided by new sponsor All Phases Renovations, has been increased notably.
One local competitor out for a big piece of Saturday’s Tri-Track Open Modified purse is Brian Robie of Sunapee, driver of the No. 25 NH sponsored by Boucher Acoustic, RHR Construction of Manchester and Maurice Enterprises.
By season’s end in 2020, Robie was the New Hampshire NASCAR Division 1 state champion as well as the track champion at Monadnock, Claremont and Hudson, and was the fifth-ranked NASCAR Division 1 driver nationally.
Robie relies on support from his girlfriend and spotter Kayleigh Eastman and crew members Seth Drown, Ryan Currier, Andrew Martel, Jamey Ferland and Scott Spaulding.
“I’ve often brought two cars to Monadnock to race in both the local New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association (NHSTRA) Modified division and the Tri-Track Series”, he said. “But this year I’m going to concentrate on the Tri-Track events, some Modified Racing Series shows and possibly some of the Open 80’s at Stafford.”
Star Speedway in Epping, which opened its gates once already this year, has a full card slated for this Saturday, headlined by the increasingly successful and competitive J&S Paving 350 Supers. Last year’s 350 Supers champion, Dave Helliwell, has sold his car and plans to concentrate of fielding a Pro Stock for his brother Bill with help from longtime sponsors Battery Shop of New England and Custom Ironcraft of Wilmington, Mass.
The door is also open for a new Star track champion in the Woody’s Auto Street Stock division. Bill Clement of Manchester, the 2020 champ, plans to become a regular at Hudson for sponsors Pro Turf Landscaping and Northeast Sand & Gravel.
Clement’s son, Billy Jr., will race at Star in MLM Fast 40 Street Stock events in Bill Sr.’s No. 33 championship car.
Star’s 2021 schedule includes a Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 on May 8 and the first of two Tri-Track Open Modified events Saturday, May 15.
Friday night at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway, the 49th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler 150 for NASCAR Whelen Tour Modifieds will be held after having been postponed last Sunday.
The rescheduling of the Sizzler will allow NASCAR Cup regular Ryan Preece to join in the fun and square off against the likes of defending Tour champion Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby, Jon McKennedy, Ron Silk, Eric Goodale and Matt Swanson. Preece won the Sizzler in 2017 and 2018.
Friday’s race is the second Whelen Tour event of the season. Long Islander Goodale passed 2020 Rookie the Year Tyler Rypkema of Owego, N.Y., in the closing laps to win the opener at Martinsville. Bonsignore placed third, two spots better than his cousin Kyle.
The American Canadian Tour (ACT) is in action Sunday at Thunder Road in Barre, Vt., for the Community Bank N.A. 150. Although the race is not a Thunder Road regular-season points race, it typically draws plenty of local teams well-schooled in the best way around the Barre high banks. Thunder Road Late Model defending champion Jason Corliss has won the event three years running.
ACT opened its season with the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Defending Tour champion Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown, Vt., emerged as the winner after DJ Shaw of Center Conway didn’t pass post-race inspection due to a carburetor infraction.
Tom Carey III of New Salem, Mass., was the runner-up, followed by Maine veteran Ben Rowe.
Hats off to 22 year-old Westborough, Mass., native Kaz Grala for his career-best sixth-place finish in the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega. Grala currently drives part-time for Kaulig Racing.
On Track This Weekend
Stafford (Conn.): Friday, 7 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Monadnock: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Thunder Road (Vt.): Sunday, 1:30 p.m.