THE NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be back in lead-swapping action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday for the Musket 200, the season’s longest and richest event, paying $20,000 to win.
The fan favorite Modifieds are scheduled to take the green flag at 12:05 p.m. As an added attraction, the American Canadian Tour Late Models will make their first appearance at NHMS since 2017 at approximately 2:30 p.m. to complete the doubleheader.
Justin Bonsignore of Holtsville, N.Y., will arrive at NHMS as the Whelen Tour point leader in the 2020 championship battle, which has involved several venue changes instigated by the demands and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bonsignore won the season opener at Jennerstown (Pa.) Speedway in the Phoenix Communications No. 51. He was soon back in victory lane at White Mountain Motorsports Park after a controversial late-race pass of Matt Hirschman during the Tour’s first ever appearance at the North Woodstock oval.
Bonsignore leads defending and six-time champion Doug Coby of Milford, Conn, by 18 points, 265-247.
Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., last year’s runner-up at NHMS, is in third place in the title chase with 233 points.
Bonsignore, Coby, McKennedy and Ron Silk of Norwalk Conn, who recently scored a win at Thompson Speedway, all loom as top contenders Saturday, but they will have to deal with last year’s winner, Bobby Santos III of Franklin, Mass.
Santos competes nationally in USAC Silver Crown cars, winged sprint cars, non-winged sprint cars and midgets as well as occasional NASCAR Modified events. He has 18 career wins on the Whelen Modified Tour and has shown a mastery of the Magic Mile, where he’s won six times.
The Whelen Modifieds typically swarm about the Magic Mile in packs with multiple lead changes on a single lap resulting. Santos sometimes joins in, but he has a reputation for being patient and arriving at the front in the closing laps with the race on the line.
In last year’s 250, Santos moved into the top five for the first time in 100 laps on a restart with 14 circuits remaining and then managed to snatch the lead from McKennedy with four laps to go.
Many Modified races at NHMS have been decided on the final lap, but pit strategy may well be even more of a factor this year. There will be no competition yellows and teams are allowed 18 tires.
“I think the shorter distance without a planned caution will change the strategy and take out the ‘ride around logging laps’ part of the race,” Bonsignore said. “There will be more pressure to perform and the shorter fuel windows could be tricky. The fuel window is 90 laps at most. My crew chief Ryan Stone will be keeping a close eye on that.”
The American Canadian Tour has delivered several outstanding races at NHMS since its debut at NHMS in 2011 and is looking to make amends for a caution-filled struggle in 2017 that was cut short by darkness. Modified veteran Woody Pitkat survived to win the event ahead of Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown, Vt.
Hebert returns Saturday as the point leader in search of his first Tour title. His closest pursuer is Center Conway’s DJ Shaw, a multi-time Pro All Star Series champion who’s also seeking his first ACT crown. Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover, a prior ACT champion and NHMS Late Model Invitational winner, is among the entrants.