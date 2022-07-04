The Silver Knights are the hottest team in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
Four pitchers combined on a five-hitter, leading the Silver Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Worcester Bravehearts in a July Fourth matinee at Holman Stadium in Nashua. The victory was the seventh straight for the Silver Knights, who have reached .500 (17-17) and have vaulted into a tie for third place in the FCBL.
Monday, Shea Ryan started and worked 4 1/3 innings, permitting four hits and the two runs. Brookline’s Brandon Hsu followed (a perfect two-thirds of an inning), Will Andrews submitted one hitless inning and Derry’s George Welch worked around a hit in the seventh inning to nail it down.
The Silver Knights did all their damage in the first inning. Jack McDermott, Kyle Wolff and Richie Paltridge had doubles, Exeter’s Will MacLean cracked an RBI single and Chris Katz delivered a sacrifice fly to highlight the inning.
Saturday’s 5-4 win over Pittsfield was Nashua’s most dramatic of the weekend, delivered when pinch-hitter Shane McNamara of Londonderry cracked a two-run, walkoff double to right field — before a live NESN audience.
Head coach Kyle Jackson’s Silver Knights return to action Wednesday morning (10:35 a.m.) to visit Vermont at Centennial Field in Burlington.