After losing 12-0 in the opener of the best-of-three Futures Collegiate Baseball League championship series, it didn’t look good for the Nashua Silver Knights.
And trailing in the ninth inning of Friday night’s deciding Game 3, down to their last two outs at Burlington, Vt.’s Centennial Field, it didn’t look good, either.
But the Silver Knights rallied, as they had all series. Jack McDermott hit a one-out double. Then Kyle Wolff, a Boston College student from Andover, Mass., followed by stunning the Lake Monsters’ faithful with a two-run homer to put Nashua ahead 6-5.
From there, closer Will Andrews pitched an eventful but scoreless ninth, and the Silver Knights, coached by Hudson’s Kyle Jackson, were celebrating.
The FCBL crown was the team’s sixth in 12 seasons.
The big comeback actually started in Game 2 Thursday at Holman Stadium.
After dropping the series opener to the runaway regular-season champs, Nashua responded with a 6-5 victory on McDermott’s walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth. Andrews earned the victory, hurling 1 2/3 innings of one-run ball, but the win was made possible by reliever Alex Meesig, a Nashua North grad now playing at Assumption College, who pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball.
In Friday’s rubber game, Nashua fell behind 3-1 in the third on Brian Schaub’s three-run double. But the Silver Knights pulled closer with one run in the fourth, then took a 4-3 lead in the fifth on a two-run homer by McDermott, an Amherst College student from Yardley, Pa.
Vermont responded with two runs in the sixth on Connor Bowman’s two-run single.