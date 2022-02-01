Kendall Reyes fell in love with football around the time his favorite NFL team, the New England Patriots, began going to Super Bowl after Super Bowl with Tom Brady under center.
Reyes, who grew up in Nashua, even met Brady and some of his other favorite Patriots during training camp the season following their first Super Bowl win.
About 12 years after that training camp practice, Reyes laid a hit on Brady as a member of the San Diego Chargers.
The Nashua North and University of Connecticut alum played defensive end in the NFL from 2012-16, spending all but his final season with San Diego. He logged 14½ sacks, 146 tackles (96 solo), an interception and 34 quarterback hits over 76 games.
One of those quarterback hits came in the Chargers’ 23-14 home loss to New England on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 7, 2014 — the only time Reyes played against his hometown team in his career. San Diego was 8-5, the Patriots 10-3 entering that game.
“I kind of shot through and I was able to get my hands on him early in the game but that was pretty much it,” said Reyes, who finished the game with three tackles. “They were able to get rid of the ball pretty quickly.”
The Chargers led, 14-13, at halftime. Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for a 14-yard touchdown with 3:28 left in the first half to help pull the Patriots within a point. After a 38-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal early in the fourth quarter made it 16-14 Patriots, Brady sealed the win with a 69-yard TD to Julian Edelman with 8:41 remaining.
Reyes, the defensive tackles coach for the University of New Hampshire during the team’s 2019 season, said going into that game he remembers the Chargers’ defensive game plan was simple: stop the run and get to the quarterback.
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount ran for a game-high 66 yards on 20 carries. Brady threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns, alongside an interception, and was sacked once by Melvin Ingram for a 7-yard loss.
Reyes, who lives in Windham and runs the Reyes Home Team real estate agency with his wife, Kristin, said Patriots fans traveled well for that game, including more than 60 he knew from Nashua.
“It was a tight game but they were able to win it at the end,” Reyes said. “It was definitely cool to be able to play against a player of that caliber.”
Brady, 44, collected his fourth of seven Super Bowl rings later that season, when New England defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24, to win Super Bowl XLIX. He retires holding many records, among them being the all-time leader in regular-season wins (243), Super Bowl victories and Super Bowl appearances (10) among quarterbacks.
“He’s the greatest to ever do it,” Reyes said of Brady. “It’s been amazing to see what he’s been able to do at a high level for so long. I don’t think anyone will ever be able to do what he did.”