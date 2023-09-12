The girlfriend of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye when she was assaulted in a hotel room, New York City prosecutors said Tuesday at Porter's arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Porter, 23, is facing charges of felony assault and strangulation following the incident, alleged to have taken place Monday at the Millennium Hilton. He was not required to enter a plea at the arraignment and is scheduled to return to the Manhattan courtroom on Oct. 16.