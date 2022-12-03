Billys

Jamil Dagher, right, of Manchester, celebrates the only U.S. goal with Corey Lenehan, of Auburn, as a group from the Class of 2005 at Manchester Memorial High watches Saturday’s World Cup game against the Netherlands at Billy’s Sports Bar in Manchester. The U.S. fell, 3-1. Story, Page C3.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Denzel Dumfries scored the third goal after assisting on the first two and the Netherlands eliminated the U.S. men’s national team 3-1 in a round of 16 knockout game at the World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Saturday.

Daley Blind added a goal and an assist for the Netherlands, which will play Argentina on Friday.