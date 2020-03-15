NFL players approved the proposed collective bargaining agreement, which will give the league labor peace through the 2030 season.
The vote was 1,019 to 959 in favor of ratification, the NFL Players Association announced Sunday morning.
“This result comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results.”
The new CBA brings major changes, including 17 games in the regular season starting in 2021, an expanded playoff field to 14 teams and big raises for players earning the minimum salary. It also includes added benefits for former players and an increased share of revenue for current players.
“We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement released by the league. “We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement.”
Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the recently elected union president, said the agreement represents major gains for current players in terms of salaries as well as post-career benefits.
“We understand that not all deals are perfect, and we don’t take the gains we wanted, but couldn’t get, lightly,” Tretter said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “We now must unite and move forward as a union. ... Our job is never done and we all must work together as one team to build for a better future.”
The closeness of the vote stood out in the eyes of recently retired receiver Torrey Smith.
“That split explains why the NFL will always be at the bottom of player power in the sports world,” Smith said on Twitter. “Dudes only care about themselves and the moment. People aren’t afraid to lose anything. They only worry about their check.”
Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron was not impressed with the new CBA. “Can’t believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and y’all didn’t want everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 y’all do better” Ebron said on Twitter.
Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins took the middle ground, not liking it individually but accepting that it now is in place.
“The democratic process has played itself out,” Jenkins said on Twitter. “We must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I don’t agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly.”
NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith wrote an open letter later Sunday and said there is give-and-take when it comes to negotiations.
“The current proposal contains increases across almost every category of wages, hours, working conditions and benefits for current and former players,” Smith wrote. “Like any contested negotiation, such as a player contract, or even legislation, the proposal also reflects trades with the counterparty which have to be carefully weighed and assessed across the entirety of the deal.
“Please be confident that I hear — loudly and clearly — those of you who have passionately expressed their perspective that these gains are not enough when weighed against, for example, adding another game. That position reflects how some members have chosen to weigh what aspect of the deal is important to them.”
Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II was pleased to see a deal come together well before the start of the 2020 campaign.
“We are excited to have come to terms with the NFLPA on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that I believe is fair for the players, teams, and our fans,” Rooney said in a statement. “Many people worked very hard at finalizing this agreement. It is a win-win arrangement that will allow the NFL to continue to grow and provide significant increased benefits to both current and retired players.
“It is great that we can now move forward and allow the focus to remain on our team’s preparations for free agency, the draft, and then the 2020 season without any disruptions associated with the absence of a new labor agreement.”