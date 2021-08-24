North Manchester Hooksett's Mason DeVall, left, receives congratulations from Dom LaBranche, who scored ahead of him, after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning of Tuesday night's Little League World Series game in Williamsport, Pa. The New Hampshire champs beat Oregon, 14-6, and will play Ohio on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
North Manchester Hooksett's Mason DeVall, left, receives congratulations from Dom LaBranche, who scored ahead of him, after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning of Tuesday night's Little League World Series game in Williamsport, Pa. The New Hampshire champs beat Oregon, 14-6, and will play Ohio on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
COURTESY OF LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL
New Hampshire third baseman Braden Connolly makes a throw during Tuesday night's game.
The North Manchester Hooksett all-stars cracked 16 hits, including four homers, to beat Oregon 14-6 in an elimination game on Tuesday night at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Twin brothers Tristan and Calen Lucier, Mason DeVall and Ryson Michaud went deep for the New Hampshire champs, who advanced to another elimination game, against Ohio, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Jacoby Acevedo pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief as North Manchester Hooksett improved to 2-1 in the double-elimination tournament after losing its LLWS opener to California.
Not since 2017 had a team hit four homers in the LLWS -- South Korea (four homers) -- but the locals went to work early when DeVall, the starting pitcher and son of manager Tim DeVall, launched a two-run shot to left-center. The homer scored leadoff man Dom LaBranch, who reached on an infield hit.
New Hampshire exploded in the second inning for six runs, punctuated by Tristen Lucier's three-run shot over the right field fence. Michaud, DeVall and Calan Murphy also had run-scoring hits in the inning as the locals built an 8-0 lead.
Oregon answered against DeVall (87 pitches in 2 1/3 innings) in the bottom of the second with six of its own, on two hits, three walks and three New Hampshire errors.
But New Hampshire, which scored in every inning, righted the ship for single runs in the third and fourth innings, then added two more in the fifth on Calen Lucier's two-run blast to right and two more in the sixth, highlighted by Michaud's homer, also to right.
DeVall, Tristan Lucier and Michaud each finished with three hits, Calen Lucier two.
Acevedo escaped jams in the fourth and fifth innings. In his first outing of the LLWS, the right-hander allowed no runs, four hits, four walks and struck out four.