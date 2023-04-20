Miles Sattely joined the full-season competitive free ski and free ride program at Ragged Mountain last season to have fun, meet new people and maybe participate in a competition or two.
The 8-year-old from New London never expected to end the season on the podium at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) National Championships.
Miles placed third overall in the “Ruggie” age group (7-8-year-olds) at the USASA National Championships last month at Copper Mountain in Colorado. The New London Elementary School third-grader also finished third in boardercross (his favorite event), fifth in the slalom and sixth in the giant slalom at nationals.
Miles began snowboarding at age 4 but never competed in the sport before this season.
“At the beginning of the year, my dad (Josh), he said, ‘Oh, we might do one competition,’” said Miles.
The program, which is for 8-17-year-olds and is coached by Windham resident Shane Mahoney, begins just after Thanksgiving and runs through March. Miles started competing after he saw some of his teammates compete in a rail jam at Gunstock Mountain on Jan. 15.
Mahoney, 46, who just finished his first year coaching both the full-season and 12-week program for 6-9-year-olds at Ragged, said it moved him that Miles went to the rail jam just to watch and support his teammates.
Once Miles started competing, his dynamic movements kept improving and he showed a natural instinct for finding the line to pass other racers in boardercross, Mahoney said.
The youngster, who participated in 12 competitions before nationals, had never been in a halfpipe before this season. After Mahoney arranged for him to work on his halfpipe skills with former world champion Adam Petraska, he aired over the lip in the superpipe and nearly landed clean on his second run at nationals.
A superpipe has 22-foot-high walls.
“He just kept loving it and getting better and then wanting to go to different competitions,” said Mahoney, who trained with the Team USA snowboard team before the 1998 Winter Olympics in which snowboarding made its Olympic debut. “(He) really engulfed himself in the sport and wanted to do everything. I’m blown away at how fast he progressed and how much he loves it.”
Miles said he took first place in each of his three heats of boardercross, in which competitors race down a course, at nationals before placing third in the final.
“There was a lot of building excitement after each run,” said Eula Kozma, Miles’ mom and Josh’s wife.
“I almost threw up I was so nervous,” Josh said.
Miles did not have the same butterflies that his dad did. Josh said when he went to bring his son a sandwich close to the final, he found him playing leapfrog with a few other boarders in the event. “They looked like some baby bears playing,” Josh joked.
Kozma said she enjoyed that she, Josh and their daughter, Alieze, were able to go to Colorado and support Miles at the nationals. She and Josh even helped as volunteers for a few competitions.
Mahoney said he felt the most important part of the nationals came in a moment between events. Petraska and Mahoney went to wax and tune all of their athletes’ boards and Mahoney invited Miles, Josh and Alieze to watch the process.
Mahoney asked Miles, who is sponsored by Dominator Wax, if he wanted to learn how to scrape the wax off his board. The youngster jumped at the chance and spent about half an hour scraping it to his liking.
Mahoney wanted Miles to create a connection with his board through this process. After his board was all tuned, Mahoney asked him what its name was.
Sattely named his board Tylenol. He came up with the name by thinking of how Clementine in the Clementine children’s book series names her pets after items she finds in the bathroom.
“He actually brought the board into his bedroom that night,” Mahoney said. “He didn’t keep it out into the hallway or into the storage closet. He brought it into the bedroom and I think he put it under his bed.”
When they called Miles’ hometown and name as the third-place overall finisher, his parents screamed in excitement.
Miles started calmly walking to the podium when he heard the announcer say New London. “I just started walking up on the stage because I’m the only one from there,” he said.
Miles was the only youth competitor from New Hampshire to get on the podium at the nationals, Mahoney said.
The youngster said he has plans to stick with snowboarding and is looking forward to competing again and improving his skills next season.
If Miles wants to stay on the competitive circuit, Mahoney said, he is going to become a big deal in the sport.
“Miles, he’s gonna be a name that you’re gonna see for years and years to come,” Mahoney said. “I can’t say he’s going to be a Shaun White, although Shaun White started competing when he was 7 years old and Miles is 8.”