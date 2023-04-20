New London snowboard boy

New London’s Miles Sattely, 8, shows good form during a recent competition.

 PROVIDED BY JOSH SATTELY

Miles Sattely joined the full-season competitive free ski and free ride program at Ragged Mountain last season to have fun, meet new people and maybe participate in a competition or two.

The 8-year-old from New London never expected to end the season on the podium at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) National Championships.