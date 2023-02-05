Kirk Cousins connected with George Kittle on a 12-yard touchdown pass and scrambled away from a blitz to hit Minnesota Vikings teammate Justin Jefferson on the one-point conversion to lift the NFC to a victory over the AFC in the inaugural Pro Bowl Games on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The NFC beat the AFC 27-21 in the final tally, which awarded points for three short flag football games and a host of skills events that ranged from "Best Catch" to "Kick-Tac-Toe."