Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger officially retired from football Thursday.
In a two-plus minute video posted to Twitter with his wife, Ashley, and three kids, Roethlisberger put an end to a surefire Hall of Fame career that spanned 18 years, all in Pittsburgh.
“The time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children,” Roethlisberger said, reading from a prepared statement. “I retire from football a truly grateful man.”
It could be a big season for prominent QB retirement decisions. Tom Brady, 44, is weighing walking away from the NFL and Bucs despite leading the league in passing yards. Aaron Rodgers, who completed his 17th year in Green Bay, is at a crossroads and said retirement is on the table.
Roethlisberger, 39, leaves as a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection.
Source: Bears hire Eberflus
The Chicago Bears are finalizing a contract to make Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus their next head coach, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The move comes 48 hours after the Bears hired Ryan Poles as their new general manager.
Eberflus had his second interview with the team Wednesday. He beat out Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and two-time former head coach Jim Caldwell, both of whom also had second interviews this week.
Eberflus, 51, just finished his fourth season leading the Colts’ defense. He also was a finalist for the Jacksonville opening, which has yet to be filled.
Hackett to Broncos
Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett agreed to become head coach of the Denver Broncos Wednesday. Hackett is a first-time head coach but was a popular target in the current NFL interview cycle. He’s also unequivocally endorsed by Rodgers.
Hackett, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell were the finalists for the Broncos’ job.